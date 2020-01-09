Holy jabong! A Moanalua family says this fruit sets a world-record

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Moanalua family is claiming their tree produced a world record-setting fruit.
The Nishimura family says their 50-year-old tree made a massive jabong, the fruit which is also known as pomelo.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the heaviest pomelo weighed 10 pounds 11.3 ounces. It was grown by the Kumamoto Prefectural Yatsushiro Agricultural High School in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto, Japan in 2014.
The Nishimuras weighed their fruit and they were pleasantly surprised by the results.
“The record is like 10 pounds, so this beats it by two pounds,” Kaito Nishimura said. “If I carry it for long enough, my hands are going to get tired,” he laughed.
“My grandpa actually got the tree and he said this is the biggest one he’s seen in his life,” Nishimura added.
The family isn’t exactly sure what they’re gonna do with the 12-pound fruit. They’ll need to get the weight verified by world record officials to get it in the books.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.