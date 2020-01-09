HNN Forecast: Steady and swift trade winds bring rain our way to windward and mauka neighborhoods; plus heavy sporadic rain popping up across the state

Hold on! We aren't out of the woods.... another round of strong winds and heavy showers are coming our way.
We are tracking a series of strong high pressure systems located north-northeast of the islands. These wind machines will maintain strong and gusty trade winds into Friday with ever so slightly slower winds over the weekend and then another round of gusty winds for the start of next week. An upper level disturbance is forecast move to east to west across the main Hawaiian Islands Thursday night through Friday, leading to an increase in enhanced trade showers, including a slight chance of a thunderstorm for the Big Island and surrounding waters. Where there are thunderstorms, torrential rain is possible. So keep an eye on the sky.
The combination of large rough surf, strong onshore winds, high astronomical tides, and elevated ocean water levels will likely produce wave runup and localized beach erosion along east facing shores during the next few days. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is for east shorescurrently in effect, but if buoys continue their upward trend overnight a High Surf Warning may be warranted along east facing shores for Thursday through Saturday.A long-period northwest swell arriving Friday could produce surf around the advisory level into Saturday. A smaller northwest swell may arrive Sunday into Monday.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year!
