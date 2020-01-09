HNN Forecast: Steady and swift trade winds bring rain our way to windward and mauka neighborhoods; plus heavy sporadic rain popping up across the state

We are tracking a series of strong high pressure systems located north-northeast of the islands. These wind machines will maintain strong and gusty trade winds into Friday with ever so slightly slower winds over the weekend and then another round of gusty winds for the start of next week. An upper level disturbance is forecast move to east to west across the main Hawaiian Islands Thursday night through Friday, leading to an increase in enhanced trade showers, including a slight chance of a thunderstorm for the Big Island and surrounding waters. Where there are thunderstorms, torrential rain is possible. So keep an eye on the sky.