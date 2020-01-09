High surf warning issued for east shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Large and rough waves generated by strong east-northeast winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high surf warning for east-facing shores.
The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, and covers the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.
Surf is forecast to build to 10 to 15 feet and hold through Saturday.
The Weather Service said a combination of large surf, strong east winds, high astronomical tides and elevated ocean levels will likely produce large wave runup and localized coastal erosion for east-facing shores for the next few days.
Ocean water will alsoo ccasionally sweep across portions of beaches and across some low-lying roads. There will also be very strong breaking waves, along with strong longshore and rip currents.
The large waves may also affect east shore harbors, making it difficult to navigate harbor channels.
The large surf, strong breaking waves and strong currents will make it very hazardous to enter the water.
