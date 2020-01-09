Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald declares for 2020 NFL Draft

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii junior quarterback Cole McDonald will forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
McDonald posted about his decision on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, thanking Rainbow Warrior football fans for their support during his career in Manoa.
“Coming to Hawaii has been the greatest experience of my life so far,” McDonald said. “Hawaii changed me and taught me so many things I would not be able to learn anywhere else.”
Despite splitting time with freshman quarterback Chevan Cordeiro for much of the season, McDonald captained a blistering University of Hawaii offense that saw three separate receivers total more than 1,000 yards receiving.
He finished the year 326-of-511 passing, for 4,135 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher during the 2019 football season.
This story will be updated,
