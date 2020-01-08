Resident catches image of large waterspout off Big Island

PAAUILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A waterspout was spotted Tuesday afternoon off the Big Island’s north shore.
Carol Conn sent a photo to the Hawaii News Now newsroom of the weather phenomenon.
“I watched it move east to west for almost five minutes before dissipating,” Conn said.
Dr. Joseph Golden, a distinguished waterspout authority with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, defines waterspouts as funnels that contain "an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water.”
