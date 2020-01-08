Uncertainty over what’s next after Iran’s airstrike on American forces

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents are on edge after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting U.S. military forces in Iraq on Tuesday.
"I don't know what to do now because if he (Trump) retaliates, they're going to retaliate again and we may end up with a nuclear war," said Hawaii Kai resident Kini Olegario.
There is still no confirmation of American casualties after the airstrikes on two Iraqi bases.
Iran's leaders said they were not seeking war but called it revenge for the U.S. drone strike on their top general.
President Trump tried to calm the tension on Twitter and said he would make a statement Wednesday morning.
He tweeted, “All is well!" and a U.S. official said there were “very few, if any” American casualties.
Senator Brian Schatz said he was praying for our service members and that, “This was avoidable.”
Senator Mazie Hirono said the president’s, “lack of impulse control makes it imperative that Congress reassert its Constitutional authority to prevent an unauthorized war.”
Representative Tulsi Gabbard said politicians talk tough on TV pushing for Iran War but most have no idea what it means to serve in harm’s way.
Congressman Ed Case has not yet released a statement.
Adding to the chaos, a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran Tuesday night. All 176 people on board died, according to Iranian media, which cited mechanical problems.
Meanwhile, other Commercial airlines are diverting flights from Iranian airspace.
In the U.S., crude oil prices surged, and stock market futures fell.
