Suspect arrested after Waipahu stabbing; woman seriously injured

Suspect arrested after Waipahu stabbing; woman seriously injured
A suspect was apprehended after the stabbing Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | January 7, 2020 at 5:03 PM HST - Updated January 7 at 5:03 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., police were called out to Waipahu. They surrounded a man across the street from the Times Supermarket on Farrington Highway.

A suspect was apprehended after the stabbing Tuesday afternoon.
A suspect was apprehended after the stabbing Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Hawaii News Now)

The suspect was seen at a gas station, handcuffed and sitting on the curb. Blood was visible on the man’s arms.

EMS said they transported the victim to a hospital in serious condition. The victim was a woman in her 40s.

The suspect was booked for attempted murder.

The suspect’s name along with additional details have not yet been released.

A suspect was apprehended after the stabbing Tuesday afternoon.
A suspect was apprehended after the stabbing Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Hawaii News Now)

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.