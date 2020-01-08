Suspect arrested after Waipahu stabbing; woman seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., police were called out to Waipahu. They surrounded a man across the street from the Times Supermarket on Farrington Highway.
The suspect was seen at a gas station, handcuffed and sitting on the curb. Blood was visible on the man’s arms.
EMS said they transported the victim to a hospital in serious condition. The victim was a woman in her 40s.
The suspect was booked for attempted murder.
The suspect’s name along with additional details have not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
