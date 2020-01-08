Power slowly being restored to Molokai after island-wide outage

MOLOKAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Most on Molokai were without electricity for much of the day Tuesday.
Power has been restored to most of the island’s roughly 3,250 customers by around 3 p.m.
There were however pockets of customers in the Kualapuu area without power into the night — about 280 of them.
The island-wide outage reportedly began around 11 a.m. when a generator at the Palaau Power Plant tripped. It’s not known what caused the unit to go offline.
Crews were continuing to fully restore power as quickly as possible.
