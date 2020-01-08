Parker McLachlin returns home for Sony Open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Sony Open will serve as a homecoming in more ways then one for local professional Parker McLachlin.
The former Punahou and UCLA golf standout makes his return to Waialae Country Club on Thursday, an has fond memories of the course, that helped shape the player he has become.
“30 feet away I use to clean the bathrooms when I was 13 years old," said McLachlin. "I use to take down flags fold them up at the end of the day -- every job here at Waialae I use to do, besides cutting the grass, this place has great memories for me.”
The challenging Waialae course served as a proving ground for the aspiring golfer as a teenager.
In between odd jobs around the course he would practices for hours on end chasing his ultimate goal of becoming a professional golfer.
At times those practice sessions would stretch long into the night an past sunset.
“I would putt into the dark,” said McLachlin. “I would be waiting for my parents to pick me up 7:00 at night and it was still dark, an I was putting with one light out.”
The 40 year old has come along way from his days as a bathroom cleaner at the club, to now competing on the tour.
Although his return home always serves as an opportunity for Mclachlin to play in front of friends an family he isn’t losing sight of whats important, an believes he is playing his best golf, heading into this week’s Sony Open.
“It has been absolutely full circle,” said McLachlin. “My first Sony Open was 20 years ago -- I was a sophomore at UCLA and I qualified, I believe in myself more then ever an I feel like this is sort of Parker 2.0 and I’m ready to start that climb back up the mountain-- to be one of the top 100 players in the world again.”
His opportunity to head back up the mountain begins at 9:20 Thursday Jan. 9 in the opening round of the Sony Open.
