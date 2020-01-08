Maui, Big Island placed under flash flood watch as disturbance approaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching upper level disturbance could bring heavy showers and maybe even some thunderstorms to the state as it nears from the east, and could cause flooding for Maui and the Big Island later this week.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for those islands. It will be in effect from Thursday morning all the way through Saturday afternoon.
The disturbance will bring an unstable air mass over the islands and increase showers over many areas. However, windward areas have already seen rain this week and could be susceptible to flash flooding.
The increase in showers could last several days, which could result in flooding in low-lying areas that could make roadways impassable. Debris in streams may also clog bridges and culverts.
The increased showers will be accompanied by continued strong trade winds capable of breaking tree branches, which may add to the possible debris.
A flash flood watch means conditions will be present for flash flooding. Monitor later forecasts and the HNN Weather Now app and be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued.
