Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

ROAD COLLAPSE-QUESTIONS
Hawaii crews repairing stretch of road that fell into ocean
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are working to repair a section of highway that collapsed into the ocean as some residents question the state's actions to fight road deterioration. Repair crews began working Sunday on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula after coastal erosion caused the collapse of the shoulder and part of a lane. A Hawaii Department of Transportation official estimates the repairs north of Pokiwai Bridge will cost about $120,000 and take about a week to complete. The owner of a nearby gift shop says the constant erosion and pounding surf could mean the repairs are only temporary.
GEOTHERMAL-HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC DEAL
Geothermal deal could lower Hawaii island electric bills
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii's geothermal power station that was knocked offline by the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption hopes to produce lower cost electricity under a new agreement with a state utility. Puna Geothermal Venture and Hawaiian Electric Light Co. are seeking approval of an amended power purchase agreement from the state Public Utilities Commission. Hawaiian Electric says Puna Geothermal has agreed to sell electricity from its restored and enlarged plant at a reduced price that would save a typical residential customer $7.50 to $13 monthly. The power purchase contract would take effect in 2022 and run until 2052 if regulators approve the deal.
PRISON DEATH REPORTING
New Hawaii law shows information withheld in prison deaths
HONOLULU (AP) — A new state law requiring Hawaii prison officials to report each time an inmate dies in custody has revealed the case of a prisoner whose death resulting from an alleged assault was not publicly announced. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Department of Public Safety has withheld key information from reports to the governor's office mandated by Act 234, which Democratic Gov. David Ige signed into law last year. One report notes the death of a prisoner on Christmas day at Oahu Community Correctional Center that was not publicly announced despite being classified as a homicide.
DUI VEHICLE TOW LAW
Maui Police to tow vehicles operated by arrested DUI drivers
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Vehicles operated by people in Maui arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be towed under a new law. The Maui News reports that the Maui County Council passed the DUI tow regulation and Mayor Michael Victorino signed it into law in December. Maui Police Department officials say they expect to implement the new law by the end of the month. The registered owner of the vehicle would be responsible for paying the towing and storage fees, which could range from $300 to $600 depending on how long the vehicle is held and when it was towed.
AP-GLF-MAUI-MUSINGS
How a jazz drummer helped get Wisconsin-based Sentry to Maui
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Wisconsin-based Sentry Insurance has signed a 10-year agreement as title sponsor at Kapalua, largely because of a jazz drummer. Ken Tackett still plays the drums when he's not working as a PGA Tour rules official. An old friend from West Virginia was working at SentryWorld Golf Course in West Virginia when he asked Tackett if he could get a band together for the re-opening of the course. That was five years ago. The company began to express interest in a national marketing campaign. One thing led to another and the Sentry Tournament of Champions has longterm security.
STREAM POLLUTION VIOLATION
Hawaii water utility, contractors penalized for pollution
HONOLULU (AP) — A water utility company in Hawaii and a group of local contractors have received a notice of violation after polluting a stream in west Oahu last year and failing to report the action for more than two weeks. The Star-Advertiser reports that the Hawaii Department of Health has issued a violation notice against the Honolulu Board of Water Supply and three other companies for releasing sediment into Nuuanu Stream. They face a possible $420,000 fine. Health officials say the sediment turned the stream dark brown and affected nearby residents. Board officials say they are reviewing the notice and would have no further comment.