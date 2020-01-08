Increased wind and rain for second half of the week

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms over Hawaii Island. The disturbance is forecast to move over the state into the weekend, bringing a chance for heavier showers and possible thunderstorms. A flash flood watch has been issued for Maui and the Big Island from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon and could include the rest of the state. Flooding could be possible because heavier rain is expected for several days over areas that have already been saturated over the past few days.