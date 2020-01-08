Increased wind and rain for second half of the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds are expected to stay with us through the weekend, with a rain showers in the forecast for the second half of the week as an upper level disturbance moves near the islands. A wind advisory now includes parts of Oahu, along with Lanai, Kahoolawe, Central Maui and most of the Big Island.
There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms over Hawaii Island. The disturbance is forecast to move over the state into the weekend, bringing a chance for heavier showers and possible thunderstorms. A flash flood watch has been issued for Maui and the Big Island from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon and could include the rest of the state. Flooding could be possible because heavier rain is expected for several days over areas that have already been saturated over the past few days.
Out on the shorelines, consult with lifeguards before going into the water; a gale warning is still posted for the usual winder waters around Maui County and the Big Island, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian waters. There’s also a high surf advisory for most east-facing shores due to the strong trade winds, which could push the waves to warning levels later this week. No other major swells are expected until late Friday into Saturday where a new swell will bring more waves.
