HMSA pays $180K to settle disability discrimination lawsuit
By HNN Staff | January 7, 2020 at 3:32 PM HST - Updated January 7 at 3:32 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii’s Largest Health Insurance company is settling a disability discrimination lawsuit.

HMSA will pay $180,000 to settle the suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. They accused the insurer of not allowing intermittent leave as a possible accommodation for employees with disabilities in its customer relations department.

Its a policy that violates federal law.

In addition to the payout, HMSA will review and revise its current policies and procedures. HMSA will also work to create a unit to track disability accommodation requests and discrimination complaints.

