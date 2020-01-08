HMSA pays $180K to settle disability discrimination lawsuit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii’s Largest Health Insurance company is settling a disability discrimination lawsuit.
HMSA will pay $180,000 to settle the suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. They accused the insurer of not allowing intermittent leave as a possible accommodation for employees with disabilities in its customer relations department.
Its a policy that violates federal law.
In addition to the payout, HMSA will review and revise its current policies and procedures. HMSA will also work to create a unit to track disability accommodation requests and discrimination complaints.
