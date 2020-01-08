He found his calling ... and it was as a ‘golf entertainer.’ (Yep, that job exists)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dan Boever hits golf balls for a living.
But he isn’t a PGA player. He’s a golf entertainer.
“You think about being a doctor or a lawyer or an astronaut or a policeman," said Boever, who’s performing at this year’s Sony Open. “You don’t sit and think about being a golf entertainer. You might think about playing on the PGA tour but not this.”
Boever played pro baseball, kicking around the minor leagues for seven years before facing a decision of what to do with the rest of his life.
He tried be a salesman then he entered long-drive golf contests and found his talent ― hitting golf balls nearly 400 yards.
That led to a career as a trick shot artist. He has an arsenal of more than 60 different trick shots.
"From hitting balls super low that rise like an aircraft, or hitting a ball 300 or 400 feet straight up in the air and landing it 15 feet away," he said.
He hits targets, swings a club blindfolded, and works stories and comedy into his routine. Audience participation keeps onlookers involved in his show.
"There's some spontaneity that comes with that that you can't script," he said.
Boever, 58, lives with his family in Springfield, Missouri, but he's on the road a lot. He averages up to 80 events a year.
"I'll travel to 60 or 70 cities in 30 different states. It puts me on the road about 150 to 170 days a year," he said.
He estimates he's done upwards of 1,700 shows.
"I'm 24 years into it and I do love it," he said. "I love the variety of people that I meet all around the country."
