Gusty winds continue, with wetter conditions on the horizon

Strong and gusty trade winds are expected to dominate the weather for the rest of the week, with a few showers mainly for windward areas. But wetter weather will move in for the second half of the week as an upper level disturbance moves near the islands. The high wind warning for the Kohala area of the Big Island has been canceled and replaced with a wind advisory, which also has been expanded to include parts of Oahu, along with Lanai, Kahoolawe, Central Maui and most of rest of the Big Island.
There were a few thunderstorms that popped up near the Big Island, thanks to the disturbance to the east, so there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms there. The disturbance is forecast to move near the state into the weekend, bringing a chance for heavier showers and possible thunderstorms over the state. A flash flood watch has been issued for Maui and the Big Island from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. Flooding could be possible because heavier rain is expected for several days over areas that have already been saturated over the past few days.
It’s busy out on the ocean as well. A gale warning is still posted for the usual winder waters around Maui County and the Big Island, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian waters. There’s also a high surf advisory for most east-facing shores due to the strong trade winds, which could push the waves to warning levels later this week. No other major swells are expected until late Friday into Saturday, when a new northwest swell could be rolling in.
