Forecast: Still windy, and it could get wetter soon

There were a few thunderstorms that popped up near the Big Island, thanks to the disturbance to the east, so there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms there. The disturbance is forecast to move near the state into the weekend, bringing a chance for heavier showers and possible thunderstorms over the state. A flash flood watch has been issued for Maui and the Big Island from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. Flooding could be possible because heavier rain is expected for several days over areas that have already been saturated over the past few days.