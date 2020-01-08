Dubbed the ‘Hobbit House,’ this storybook home in Waimanalo is on the market

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You don’t need to travel very far to find a piece of Middle-earth in Hawaii.
A cozy home in Waimanalo, dubbed the “Hobbit House,” is on the market.
Located on Laumilo Street, the 3,300-square-foot home looks like it came straight from “The Lord of the Rings.”
The property features koi ponds, stone paths and a rock waterfall — all with the Koolau mountains offering a picturesque backdrop.
It’s described as “a truly enchanting island nirvana with all the hallmarks of a grand utopia from storybooks.”
The seller has owned the property since 2003 and regularly offers it for photo shoots and weddings.
It’s available for $3.7 million.
