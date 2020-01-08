Dubbed the ‘Hobbit House,’ this storybook home in Waimanalo is on the market

The home dubbed the "Hobbit House" in Waimanalo is on the market. (Source: Sotheby's International Realty)
By HNN Staff | January 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM HST - Updated January 8 at 11:33 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You don’t need to travel very far to find a piece of Middle-earth in Hawaii.

A cozy home in Waimanalo, dubbed the “Hobbit House,” is on the market.

Located on Laumilo Street, the 3,300-square-foot home looks like it came straight from “The Lord of the Rings.”

The property features koi ponds, stone paths and a rock waterfall — all with the Koolau mountains offering a picturesque backdrop.

It’s described as “a truly enchanting island nirvana with all the hallmarks of a grand utopia from storybooks.”

The seller has owned the property since 2003 and regularly offers it for photo shoots and weddings.

It’s available for $3.7 million.

