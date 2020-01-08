Charges dropped against a former Big Island police captain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charges have been dropped for a former police captain accused of alerting owners of a Hilo arcade about a gambling raid.
Chadwick Fukui was facing charges of hindering prosecution and evidence tampering. However court records show that the charges were thrown out last month.
The records revealed there was an issue with the collection of his phone records, which led to the decision to drop the charges.
Fukui is a retired member of the Hawaii County Police Department. Last year, he was indicted in the case which also involved another retired officer, Brian Miller.
