Big Island police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing in Puna

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police arrested a Hilo man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Puna on Tuesday night.
The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Malcolm Utecht.
Police said they received several calls around 7 p.m. that a naked man was blocking traffic around Palainui Avenue in the Eden Roc subdivision.
When officers arrived a few minutes later, they found the man standing over the victim’s body at a home in the area.
The victim, who appeared to have been stabbed, was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
He has not yet been identified.
An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.
This story will be updated.
