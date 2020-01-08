Attempted murder investigation opened after 2 wounded in shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after two men showed up at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center with gunshot wounds.
The two men ― ages 28 and 30 ― had been shot in their legs.
Police said they responded to an area of Farrington Highway near Lualualei Homestead about 9 p.m. Monday following a report of gunshots.
But officers on scene didn’t find anyone.
A short time later, the two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The conditions of the victims was not immediately known. Police are searching for a suspect.
