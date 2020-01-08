Amid near record-setting deployment, USS Abraham Lincoln pulls into Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 280 days after deploying from a port in Virginia, sailors from one of the largest ships in the U.S. Navy returned to American soil on Wednesday, docking at Pearl Harbor for what’s believed to be one final stop before heading home to San Diego.
Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier capable of holding thousands of service members and nearly 100 aircraft, departed Norfolk, Virginia on April 1, 2019 for what was supposed to be a six-month deployment.
But the ship, which has been operating in waters around the Middle East for most of its deployment, was extended several times, and didn’t depart the region until December. Current events, military officials said, necessitated the longer stay.
“We were in the Middle East with a plan to come into the Pacific a few months back, and it was decided for our deterrent capability that we had that it would be better for us to stay in the Middle East, off the coast of Iran,” said Rear Adm. Michael Boyle, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 12.
At 283 days, USNI News reports that the Lincoln’s current deployment is just a week shy of becoming the longest carrier deployment since the Vietnam War. Rear Adm. Boyle says the crew understood why they remained at sea, but are undoubtedly glad to be back in the U.S,
“I think most of the crew will tell you that they’re going to go out and find the first mai tai,” he said.
Ahead of the ship’s arrival, a call went out for crewmembers to line the vessel’s upper decks as it pulled into port. AMC Chief Dynasty Palaganas, who grew up in Wahiawa and graduated from Leilehua High School in 2008, answered the call.
“It’s an honor to go past the USS Arizona,” Palaganas said. “Seeing that and putting a hand salute to all those members, who perished back in 1941, it was a great honor to do that.”
The ship will remain in Hawaii for an unspecified amount of time before leaving for its new home port in San Diego.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.