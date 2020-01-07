Volunteers wanted for annual homeless Point-in-Time count

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The annual homeless point-in-time count is set to begin and volunteers are needed.
The results of the count will help the state to get federal funds to fight the homeless crisis.
Volunteers are tasked with reaching out to the homeless population on Oahu. Previous counts have required volunteers to ask homeless to complete a simple survey.
The numbers and details of the count are then reported to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
