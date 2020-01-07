Strong, gusty winds to continue through the week

On this Aloha Tuesday, the high pressure fan is bringing breezy and gusty winds to the islands and will last throughout the week. An upper low is adding moisture to the equation and is producing bands of showers that are getting caught up in the trade wind flow, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. So sunshine with windward and mauka clouds and showers drifting leeward at times. Note that Wednesday going to Thursday the winds will kick up a notch for a day or so before settling back to just being windy.