Shoddy window installation at center of new UH lawsuit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH is suing an architect and contractors over faulty window installations at the school’s $133 million dollar Cancer Center.
The suit claims more than 3,000 Caribia glass panels on the Kakaako campus are deteriorating.
UH says a failed sealant, affected by sunlight, has been causing visible drip marks ever since the panels were installed nearly 8 years ago.
Minnesota-based “Viracon” made the windows. They did replace some of them, but the parties have been fighting for years over what the warranty covers.
Viracon no longer makes this type of panel, and UH is fighting to have the company replace all of them.
