Shakeup at the federal office that exposed the Kealoha’s criminal behavior

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Peter Wolff, the head of the federal public defender’s office is being pushed out after 24 years, in a move many in the legal community are questioning.
“He does his job and he does it well," said attorney Victor Bakke.
Another supporter, Brook Hart, was also once his law partner, “Diligent, caring, focused and competent, highly competent.”
Ken Lawson, of the University of Hawaii Law School, was another eager to throw praise, "He’s top notch. He cares about the people he represents.”
The three lawyers were stunned to learn that a committee of judges with the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, were not recommending a seventh term for Wolff, after his current term expires in July.
The federal public defender position is one Wolff has held since 1996 and many believe the sudden change is connected to the public corruption scandal.
It was Wolff’s office and his chief deputy public defender, Alexander Silvert, who first exposed the crimes of ex Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, once a high ranking deputy prosecutor.
Silvert was defending a Kealoha relative, Gerard Puana, who was being prosecuted for stealing the Kealoha’s mailbox. Silvert found evidence that Puana was actually framed for the crime because the Kealohas were stealing money from family members.
Silvert took his evidence to the FBI, launching the massive federal case that resulted in convictions of the Kealohas and two police officers last year.
“It’s a strange coincidence and it deserves to be looked at it really does, why now?” asked Ken Lawson.
Victor Bakke calls it retaliation, “Those people had power.”
It’s unlikely we’ll ever know why Wolff isn’t being renewed, the entire process is secret. We can’t even get names of those who submitted testimony for or against Wolff.
Wolff will remain with the office through the end of his term unless he’s asked to leave earlier.
