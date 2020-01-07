Public-private partnership helps bring new dog park to area near UH Manoa campus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s newest off-leash dog park, which opened Monday in Moiliili, was created with the help a public-private partnership involving the Hawaiian Humane Society ― a partnership that city officials hope can be used as a model for other projects moving forward.
“This is the type of positive activation with community support that is crucial for realizing the full potential of our public spaces,” said Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell.
The new facility is located at the Kalo Place Mini Park, just south of the H-1 Freeway, in an area between Puck’s Alley and the nearby University of Hawaii’s Les Murakami Stadium.
The one-acre plot features divided areas for large and small dogs in a neighborhood with high population density, providing a place where pets can stretch their legs.
“It’s kind of like going to the playground with your kids," Caldwell said. "You end up talking to each other. It’s a place to bring the community together.”
Members of the Hawaiian Humane Society ― which sits just a few hundred yards away from the new dog park ― are hopeful that their efforts to make it easier for local residents to be dog owners will translate into an increased number of animals being adopted.
“The Hawaiian Humane Society is pleased to have been a part of this successful collaboration with the City & County and we look forward to doing much more to improve the lives of our island’s animals together with our partners in city government,” said Anna Neubauer, President and CEO of the Hawaiian Humane Society.
The dog park is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
