Maui County’s ‘Section 8’ waiting list to re-open for limited period

Maui County’s ‘Section 8’ waiting list to re-open for limited period
HNN File (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | January 6, 2020 at 3:07 PM HST - Updated January 6 at 3:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is reopening the waiting list for the federal rental housing subsidy program formally known as “Section 8.”

Housing Choice Voucher Program provides rental assistance for low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities.

Online applications will be accepted starting Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m., and the application period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Funding for the program is limited and applications will be selected using a random lottery system.

Acceptance is based on income verification and eligibility requirements.

The application will be available by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.