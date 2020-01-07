Maui County’s ‘Section 8’ waiting list to re-open for limited period

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is reopening the waiting list for the federal rental housing subsidy program formally known as “Section 8.”
Housing Choice Voucher Program provides rental assistance for low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities.
Online applications will be accepted starting Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m., and the application period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Funding for the program is limited and applications will be selected using a random lottery system.
Acceptance is based on income verification and eligibility requirements.
The application will be available by clicking here.
