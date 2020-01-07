Kauai police ask for help in search for teen runaway on Oahu

Kauai police ask for help in search for teen runaway on Oahu
Photos of Kaylee Fernandez, provided by the Kauai Police Department. (Source: KPD)
By HNN Staff | January 7, 2020 at 12:37 PM HST - Updated January 7 at 12:42 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teenage girl who ran away from her family on Kauai is believed to be somewhere on Oahu, according to Kauai police officials.

In a release issued Tuesday, the Kauai Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kaylee Fernandez. The girl’s family thinks she could be somwehere in Waianae or Mililani, and the police department lists her as an endangered runaway juvenile.

She’s described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing on her right nostril.

Anyone with information about Fernandez’s whereabouts on Kaua‘i is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.

Those who may have clues about her whereabouts on O‘ahu are urged to call the Honolulu Police Department at 808-529-3111 or the Missing Child Center Hawai‘i at 808-586-1449.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.