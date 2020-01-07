Kauai police ask for help in search for teen runaway on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teenage girl who ran away from her family on Kauai is believed to be somewhere on Oahu, according to Kauai police officials.
In a release issued Tuesday, the Kauai Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kaylee Fernandez. The girl’s family thinks she could be somwehere in Waianae or Mililani, and the police department lists her as an endangered runaway juvenile.
She’s described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing on her right nostril.
Anyone with information about Fernandez’s whereabouts on Kaua‘i is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.
Those who may have clues about her whereabouts on O‘ahu are urged to call the Honolulu Police Department at 808-529-3111 or the Missing Child Center Hawai‘i at 808-586-1449.
