Hawaii only synchronized skating team will strut its stuff in a world competition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the land of sand and surf, an ice skating club is making waves.
The Tropical Blades is Hawaii’s only synchronized ice skating team — and they’re gearing up for a big competition.
“It feels like a family, the whole team together. We’re all brothers and sisters, basically,” skater Kimberly Martin said.
The sport demands precision and timing. About 18 skaters are on the squad that’s coached by Robyn Conboy.
“Someone has to have the patterns in their head, know who belongs where, all the logistics. So it’s a group effort,” she said.
The skaters range in age from 6 to 27 years old. In July they’ll compete in the ISI World Recreational Team Championships in Minnesota, pitting their skating skills against a dozen other skate clubs.
The challenge is learning to move as one.
“It’s really tough, especially considering the age ranges, focusing and all that. But we manage to pull it off,” Martin said.
The skaters are raising money for the trip and they need help. Club coordinator Joe Martin said it will cost about $2,000 per athlete for airfare and lodging.
"The objective of the fundraising is really to take care of the skaters and the coaches. That's the focus of it. It should be somewhere between 16 and 20 participants at that level," he said.
The Tropical Blades club is a non-profit organization so gifts are tax-deductible. To find out more about the team and how to donate, email tropicalbladessynchro@gmail.com.
They are appreciative of the community support and are constantly working to better themselves. Conboy is proud of her team.
"The older ones help the younger ones, so it's just a real cooperation. I think that's an important life lesson to learn," she said.
You can see the Tropical Blades in action at the Ice Palace during their Spring show in May, a preview of the performance they hope will bring home the gold.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.