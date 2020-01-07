Expect more military aircraft for Aloha Sentry exercises this month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -There will be an uptick in military aircraft over Oahu skies starting this week.
Approximately 1,000 military personnel from eight states will be arriving in Hawaii for the Sentry Aloha exercises.
The Hawaii Air National Guard says there will be more military aircraft along Oahu’s South Shores, taking off from the Honolulu Airport.
The Aloha Sentry exercises allows for realistic combat training for the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services.
It starts Wednesday and runs until Jan. 22.
