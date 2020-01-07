DLNR to hold hearings to clarify rules over Samoan crabs, Kona crabs, lobsters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public hearings start Tuesday over rules for lobsters, Samoan crabs and Kona crabs.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it's trying to make the laws clearer.
It's illegal to take or kill female Samoan and Kona crabs, and spiny lobsters.
The following is the schedule for the hearings:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
- Kona – Kealakehe High School Cafeteria - 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Kauai – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School Cafeteria - 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Lanai – Lanai Public Library - 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- Molokai – Mitchel Pauole Center Conference Room - 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
- Oahu – Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria, Honolulu - 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Maui – Maui Division of Aquatic Resources Office Conference Room - 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 09, 2020
- Hawaii Island – Hilo State Building Conference Room - 5:30-7:30 p.m.
