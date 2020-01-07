2 children, adult rescued from overturned kayak off Hawaii Island

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds caused problems for kayakers off Hawaii Island Monday.
Ocean Safety crews rescued an adult and three children who were found clinging to a kayak that overturned around 10 a.m. They were found off Puako Beach Drive along the Kona Coast.
Officials said sustained winds were clocked at roughly 30 miles an hour, which led to the group being pushed out further from shore.
A paddle boarder was also assisted to shore. Rescuers utilized a chopper who kept a close eye on the group until all were safely on shore.
Officials want to remind the public to be vigilant and familiarize themselves with conditions prior to starting any ocean activity.
