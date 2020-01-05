Windy week ahead

It’s going to be rather breezy to locally windy for the next several day, thanks to high pressure to the north. We’ll still get some passing showers riding in on the trade winds, with most of the showers for windward and mauka areas. However, the winds will be strong enough to blow some moisture leeward. There’s also a wind advisory posted for the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through Tuesday afternoon. An upper disturbance to the east is expected to drift toward the state around Thursday, which could result in a wet and windy trade wind pattern for the second half of the week.
For mariners, a gale warning is now in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters, due to the strong trade winds. The winds also are pushing in rough and choppy waves along east-facing shores. East shore surf could hit warning level heights later this week. Meanwhile, north and west shores will remain on the small side for the next few days, with the next substantial swell not expected until possibly Friday night into Saturday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.