Windy week ahead

It’s going to be rather breezy to locally windy for the next several day, thanks to high pressure to the north. We’ll still get some passing showers riding in on the trade winds, with most of the showers for windward and mauka areas. However, the winds will be strong enough to blow some moisture leeward. There’s also a wind advisory posted for the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through Tuesday afternoon. An upper disturbance to the east is expected to drift toward the state around Thursday, which could result in a wet and windy trade wind pattern for the second half of the week.