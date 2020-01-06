Wind advisories issued for parts of Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind advisories have been posted for portions of Maui County and the Big Island, where wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, Central Maui, and most of the Big Island, including the summit areas of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.
Areas in the advisory may get sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour. Winds at the Big Island summits will be even stronger, with northeaet winds of 30 to 50 miles per hour and gusts to 65 miles per hour.
Winds that strong will make driving difficult. Motorists are urged to use caution.
A strong area of high pressure to the north is producing the winds, which are expected to continue for the next few days.
