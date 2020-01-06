Will he stay at Alabama or go pro? Tua Tagovailoa to announce NFL decision

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After weeks of anticipation, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will let the world know whether he’ll be entering the NFL Draft or remain in school for his senior year.
A press conference is set Monday at 7 a.m. Hawaii time.
The Junior southpaw has put up astonishing numbers in his three years as the Crimson Tide quarterback.
Tagovailoa’s draft stock still remains high as he continues to recover from surgery following a dislocated hip injury he suffered against Mississippi State.
Prior to the injury, Tagovailoa was expected to be a top five draft prospect. But now, his recovery from this most recent injury has been closely documented, although Alabama’s training staff has said he is expected “to make a full recovery.”
In 32 career games with the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa has thrown for 87 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, while leading the team to a national championship win in his freshman season en route to a title game MVP honor. He followed that campaign up with a Heisman Trophy runner-up performance in his first official year as a starter.
Despite a shortened Junior season, Tagovailoa still notched All-SEC second-team honors by both the league coaches and the Associated Press, and became the Crimson Tide’s career touchdown leader with 96 (87 passing, nine rushing).
This story will be updated.
