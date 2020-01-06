Parent company of some Hawaii restaurants warns customers of data breach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Mai Tai Bar at Ala Moana Center said it suffered a data breach.
Landry's said credit card information may have been compromised as a result of the data breach.
The affected cards were swiped between March 13 and Oct. 17 of last year.
A small number of locations may have been affected as early as Jan. 18.
The company is asking customers to monitor their credit card statements.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.