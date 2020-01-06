Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Vehicles operated by people in Maui arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be towed under a new law. The Maui News reports that the Maui County Council passed the DUI tow regulation and Mayor Michael Victorino signed it into law in December. Maui Police Department officials say they expect to implement the new law by the end of the month. The registered owner of the vehicle would be responsible for paying the towing and storage fees, which could range from $300 to $600 depending on how long the vehicle is held and when it was towed.