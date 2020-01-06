Ka’imi Fairbairn’s late kick lifts Texans to 22-19 win over Buffalo in NFL Wild Card Round

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson provided the late game heroics but former Punahou standout Ka’imi Fairbairn delivered the knockout blow.
The Texans rallied from a 16 point second half deficit to defeat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday in Houston.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson drove the ball the length of the field in overtime against a physical Bills defense to set up Faibarin for a 28 yard field goal attempt to end the game -- which split the uprights.
The former Lou Groza award winner was 2-for-2 on field goals Saturday, as he also connected on a 41-yarder in the fourth quarter to cut the Buffalo lead to 16-11 with 10:45 remaining in regulation.
Fairbairn and the Texans will now advance to play the AFC’s number two seed the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead next weekend.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.