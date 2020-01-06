HFD crews battle late-night blaze at Wahiawa home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu fire crews extinguished a blaze that erupted from a home in Wahiawa late Sunday.
The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Ohai Street by California Avenue.
Paramedics said they responded but did not treat anyone because the house was empty at the time of the fire.
The American Red Cross appeared to be helping a man who lived at the home.
It’s not known what caused the fire.
This story will be updated.
