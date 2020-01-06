Gusty trade winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A broad area of strong high pressure, stationed far northeast of the islands will be shifting west, closer to the islands, during the next couple of days, thus maintaining breezy and gusty trade winds through the new work week. Low level moisture riding in with the trades will focus the showers to the windward and mountain areas, but the strong trades will carry some of these showers well into the lee areas of the smaller islands at times. A wetter trade wind pattern is likely during the second half of the week in combination with an upper level low moving over the area from the east.