Dealership accused of not hiring applicant because he was deaf settles suit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cutter Mazda of Honolulu will pay $42,000 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The suit was filed by a job applicant who claimed the dealership didn’t hire him in 2015 because he was deaf, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said.
As part of the settlement agreement, the company says its employees will undergo ADA training and agreed to recruit and hire workers with disabilities.
“We encourage employers to actively recruit and hire deaf individuals," said Anna Park, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Los Angeles District, which includes Hawaii in its jurisdiction.
“Seventy percent of individuals with disabilities remain unemployed, so we encourage efforts by employers to open up employment opportunities.”
