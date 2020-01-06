Charges filed for fugitive who attempted to flee from police on Makaha rooftops

By HNN Staff | January 5, 2020 at 2:28 PM HST - Updated January 5 at 2:28 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charges have been filed against a wanted fugitive who ran from authorities on the rooftops of Makaha homes last week.

28-year-old Stephen Boter was arrested Thursday morning after the commotion on the west side. Police said Boter pushed an officer off a roof while trying to get away.

[ Read the original report: Fugitive captured after leaping from rooftop to rooftop in hopes of evading officers ]

He has since been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Bail was set at $25,000.

He’s been wanted by authorities since July, when a CrimeStoppers bulletin went out saying he violated HOPE probation. He also has prior arrests for assault and drug crimes.

An alleged accomplice, Aliah Orso-Highstreet, was accused of trying to help him escape. The 19-year-old was charged with hindering prosecution.

Her bail was set at $1,000.

