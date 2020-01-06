Charges filed for fugitive who attempted to flee from police on Makaha rooftops

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charges have been filed against a wanted fugitive who ran from authorities on the rooftops of Makaha homes last week.
28-year-old Stephen Boter was arrested Thursday morning after the commotion on the west side. Police said Boter pushed an officer off a roof while trying to get away.
He has since been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Bail was set at $25,000.
He’s been wanted by authorities since July, when a CrimeStoppers bulletin went out saying he violated HOPE probation. He also has prior arrests for assault and drug crimes.
An alleged accomplice, Aliah Orso-Highstreet, was accused of trying to help him escape. The 19-year-old was charged with hindering prosecution.
Her bail was set at $1,000.
