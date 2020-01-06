‘Bows start season with sweep over Charleston

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a statement win over Charleston, Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The 'Bows handled business in consecutive sets with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 sweep victory.
The win extended the Rainbow Warriors (1-0) home win streak to 18 matches dating back to 2018 an the team won their seventh straight season-opener.
UH totaled eight aces in the match and hit .450 as a team, with outside hitter Colton Cowell tallying a match-high with 10 kills, hitting .444.
Opposite hitter and returning All-American Rado Parapunov added nine kills, an a trio of Warriors each had two aces – with Patrick Gasman, Filip Humler, and James Anastassiades.
Gasman also tallied three blocks while hitting a perfect 4-of-4 on the evening. After a slow start, the Warriors got hot hitting over .500 over the final two sets as setter Jakob Thelle finished with 22 assists while leading a balanced offensive attack.
The teams will play again Saturday, Jan. 4. First serve is 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
