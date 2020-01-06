Authorities investigating how truck slammed into Kaneohe home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating how a truck crashed into a Kaneohe home late Sunday, ultimately ending up in the living room.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. on William Henry Road.
Police said the truck collided into a parked vehicle before hitting a utility pole and crashing into the house.
According to Emergency Medical Services, a man in his 70s was home at the time. He was treated at the scene.
Two women in their 50s were also treated.
"I just heard a loud crash," Kaneohe resident Jonce Chee said. "Stepped outside, then we ran maybe about 50 yards and found two vehicles crashed into a house, basically."
The Hawaiian Electric Company also responded to the scene to assess the damage to its equipment.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.