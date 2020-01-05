Sadly, the rumors are true: Sato’s Okazuya in Waipahu closes after 55 years

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another small stop for some 'ono food on Oahu has closed up shop.
Some loyal customers never wanted to believe the rumors of Sato’s Okazuya’s final days, but the time has come to face reality. The beloved Waipahu restaurant closed their doors on Saturday after 55 long years.
The owners said after their many decades in business, it was time to retire.
Many stopped by on the shop’s last day to get their fill of some 'ono food and of course, a heaping serving or two of their fried noodles.
The owner previously said that they’ve stayed true to their roots and recipes over the years, satisfying customers with the comfort food they know and love.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.