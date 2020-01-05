National club makes hefty donation to an Oahu memorial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks’ gave a generous gift to the USS Arizona Memorial.
The national group, better known as the Elks Club, collected money from chapters all across the country after its president visited the memorial last year.
Through the donations, the group was able to raise $100,000 for the nationally admired historic site. Group members presented the large check Friday.
“Last year’s president came here and saw lot of things to be improved on and he said we should get involved in making things a lot better than it is now. So we are very proud,” Elks Club Hawaii District Leader Ronald Mizuno said.
“It’s an honor to have an organization such as the elks to support the national park here at Pearl Harbor. It’s very difficult funding wise to upkeep the park, but I think when everybody in the nation does support us, the park can be a better place,” President and CEO of the Pacific Historic Parks Aileen Utterdyke said.
The Arizona Memorial, which faced lengthy repairs to its dock, gets more than a million visitors a year.
