Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

DUI VEHICLE TOW LAW
Maui Police to tow vehicles operated by arrested DUI drivers
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Vehicles operated by people in Maui arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be towed under a new law. The Maui News reports that the Maui County Council passed the DUI tow regulation and Mayor Michael Victorino signed it into law in December. Maui Police Department officials say they expect to implement the new law by the end of the month. The registered owner of the vehicle would be responsible for paying the towing and storage fees, which could range from $300 to $600 depending on how long the vehicle is held and when it was towed.
STREAM POLLUTION VIOLATION
Hawaii water utility, contractors penalized for pollution
HONOLULU (AP) — A water utility company in Hawaii and a group of local contractors have received a notice of violation after polluting a stream in west Oahu last year and failing to report the action for more than two weeks. The Star-Advertiser reports that the Hawaii Department of Health has issued a violation notice against the Honolulu Board of Water Supply and three other companies for releasing sediment into Nuuanu Stream. They face a possible $420,000 fine. Health officials say the sediment turned the stream dark brown and affected nearby residents. Board officials say they are reviewing the notice and would have no further comment.
WWII DOG TAG-FAMILY SEARCH
Veterans group searches for Hawaii family of WWII soldier
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A veterans group is searching for relatives of a World War II soldier from Hawaii whose dog tag was found on a French battlefield. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the Japanese American Veterans Association received a request to help locate family members of the soldier from Hilo. Pfc. Hiroshi Sakamoto served in the Headquarters Company of the U.S. Army's 100th Infantry Battalion. An association representative says the man in France wants to return the identification tag to Sakamoto's family. The veterans association believes it has name and address information for Sakamoto's sister and parents in Hilo.
FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH-AMBULANCE
Hawaii man killed in motorcycle collision with ambulance
HANAPEPE, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities say a Hawaii man died in an early morning crash when his motorcycle collided with an ambulance that was responding to a call. Authorities say 39-year-old Shawn Parraga was thrown from his motorcycle around 3 a.m. Wednesday when he tried to overtake the ambulance in Hanapepe on Kauai. Medics performed CPR and transported Parraga to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say it is unclear whether he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The medics in the ambulance were not injured. A Kauai police officer reported a motorcyclist traveling at high speed before the accident.
TOUR HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Investigators plan to move Hawaii helicopter crash wreckage
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. investigators are waiting for weather to clear so they may send a recovery team to retrieve the wreckage of a tour helicopter that crashed last week in Hawaii and killed seven people. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss says the Kauai helicopter crash wreckage will be removed by helicopter. Typically investigators go to wreckage sites and take photos and detailed measurements to help determine the cause of crashes. But Weiss said the agency believes it would be safer to remove the wreckage for the investigation instead of sending investigators there given the difficulty of reaching the crash site.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-IRAN
US-Iran tensions thrust foreign policy into Democrats' race
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Democrats are railing against President Donald Trump's decision to kill Iran's top general, but the issue has resurrected a long simmering foreign policy dispute within their own party that is coloring the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination. Former Vice President Joe Biden charged that Trump had “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" in the Middle East. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the the move "'increased the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict." Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed what he called a “dangerous escalation” that puts the United States “on the path to another war."