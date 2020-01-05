Head of UH law school receives prestigious national award

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The head of the UH law school is receiving national recognition for his public service and support for pro bono work.
Dean Avi Soifer earned the 2020 Deborah L. Rhode Award from the National Association of American Law Schools. The award recognizes excellence in legal education across the nation.
During his tenure, students and faculty at the law school have offered thousands of hours of free legal assistance to people in Hawaii.
The award also recognizes several initiatives that help those in need in the community.
“It’s a commitment that goes back to the founding of the school. It really is what C.J. Richardson -- who had to fight for the school -- had in mind; that people in Hawaii needed help, needed leadership, needed lawyers,” Soifer said.
Soifer has planned to step down as dean of the law school in May and plans to continue teaching.
The search is on for his replacement. Three candidates will interview at the university this spring.
