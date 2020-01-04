Drying trend, but gusty trades remaining

Drier weather spread over the state as a band of moisture from an old cold front exits to the south and more stable conditions move in. It could still be a bit showery for windward portions of Maui and the Big Island through Sunday afternoon. Strong high pressure will keep trade winds in the 15 to 25 mile per hour range for much of the week. The drier conditions should last through the first half of the coming week, but showers may increase around Wednesday or Thursday with an upper disturbance set to form to the east, enhancing incoming showers.