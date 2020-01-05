Crash closes lanes of Kauai’s Kaumualii Highway near Halfway Bridge

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on Kauai has prompted the closure of lanes on Kaumualii Highway Saturday.
Around 3:30 p.m., the Kauai Police Department said the highway was closed in both directions near the Halfway Bridge, a dangerous area for motorists.
Half an hour later, police said traffic was being opened to alternating lanes of drivers in the area.
Official details on the crash remain limited, however witness photos show at least two vehicles involved in an apparent head-on collision. Others in the area reported at least two ambulances near the scene.
No word on how long the closure is expected to last, or if any injuries are reported.
This story will be updated.
